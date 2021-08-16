Darren Murvin Pylot Sells 300,000 Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total value of C$1,644,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,648,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,038,470.25.

Darren Murvin Pylot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 40,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.61, for a total transaction of C$224,316.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 211,800 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$1,139,484.00.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at C$5.49 on Monday. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.12 and a 1-year high of C$6.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on CS shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.21.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

