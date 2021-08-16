Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,420.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTCT opened at $27.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

