Insider Selling: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at $85,903,709.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total transaction of $833,900.00.

NYSE:WSM opened at $159.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,878,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,845,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,923,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

