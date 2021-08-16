Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after buying an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 689,807 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP opened at $63.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.81. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.