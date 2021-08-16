Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KPLT stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.48. Katapult has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Orlando Zayas purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,538,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,069.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Derek Medlin purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,352.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 42,000 shares of company stock worth $183,100.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPLT. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,729,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,654,000. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,222,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.