Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
KPLT stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.48. Katapult has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $19.65.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPLT. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,729,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,654,000. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,222,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.
Katapult Company Profile
Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.
