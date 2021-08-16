Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Principal Financial remains focused on fee-based revenue sources, which help it earn steadily and limit its exposure to interest rate. It continues to benefit from strength and leadership in retirement and long-term savings, group benefits and protection in the United States, retirement and long-term savings in Latin America and Asia and global asset management. The inorganic growth story is impressive with buyouts fortifying its global footprint and adding fee-based businesses. It boasts a solid capital position. Shares have underperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. However, rising expenses weigh on its margins. Lower ROE pose financial risk. Also, dilution from acquisition is a headwind. Given the low rate environment, it expects adverse impact on demand for income annuities. Its second-quarter earnings beat the estimate.”

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.64.

PFG opened at $66.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.