Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) versus Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Head-To-Head Survey

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) and Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Just Energy Group and Atmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Energy Group -14.68% -11.09% -33.21% Atmos Energy 20.58% 9.22% 3.87%

0.1% of Just Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Atmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Atmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Just Energy Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atmos Energy has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Just Energy Group and Atmos Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.02 -$304.79 million N/A N/A Atmos Energy $2.82 billion 4.70 $601.44 million $4.72 21.50

Atmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Just Energy Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Just Energy Group and Atmos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Atmos Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60

Atmos Energy has a consensus target price of $114.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.35%. Given Atmos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atmos Energy is more favorable than Just Energy Group.

Summary

Atmos Energy beats Just Energy Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

