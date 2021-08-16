SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In the second quarter of 2021, SmileDirectClub witnessed 62.7% year-over-year growth in total revenues. The company is currently expanding its teledentistry platform to dental and orthodontic offices through a collaborative model. A series of cutting-edge innovations, strategic distribution and insurance partnerships are added positives. The company’s expansion in teledentistry space is encouraging. On the flip side, the company’s second-quarter adjusted loss was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Escalating expenses are building pressure on the bottom line. A highly leveraged balance sheet is an added woe. Further, the recent system outage caused by a cyberattack significantly reduced the company’s revenues in the second quarter. Over the past year, shares of SmileDirectClub have underperformed the industry.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDC. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.82.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.93. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.64.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

