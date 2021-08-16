Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 10,515 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 56,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 666,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,399,000 after buying an additional 35,813 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 196,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 209,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 130,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $47.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.