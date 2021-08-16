Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 480,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 81,259 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 881,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 235,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,299,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,520,000 after buying an additional 280,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,095,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,938,000 after buying an additional 808,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,046,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $267,264,000 after buying an additional 6,165,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

