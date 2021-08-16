Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,808 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNS. FIL Ltd boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511,721 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 620.4% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,645,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,442 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,055 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,159,000 after purchasing an additional 961,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

BNS stock opened at $64.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

