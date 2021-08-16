Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,360 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.22% of North American Construction Group worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $714,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

NOA opened at $13.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $416.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

