Royal Bank of Canada Sells 20,757 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,757 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of American Vanguard worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVD. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 76.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,047,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,389,000 after purchasing an additional 453,495 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at about $6,994,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at about $4,970,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 530.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 220,520 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,795,000 after purchasing an additional 190,095 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVD opened at $15.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $465.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.87.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

AVD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

