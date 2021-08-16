Royal Bank of Canada Sells 33,215 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,215 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 324,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 30,695 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 258,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 98,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 86,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter.

SBI stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

