Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VETS)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VETS) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 39.03% of Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of VETS stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70. Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $40.42.

