Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,115 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in 180 Degree Capital were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 8,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $67,259.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,447 shares of company stock worth $116,191. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TURN opened at $7.62 on Monday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

