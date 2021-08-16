Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $91.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALLK. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $82.39 on Thursday. Allakos has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allakos news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $57,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,013 over the last 90 days. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth $62,837,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth $39,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after buying an additional 130,995 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth $13,762,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth $12,774,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

