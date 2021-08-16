Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

ARDS opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.13.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aridis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Vu Truong bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $25,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 459,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the period. 8.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.