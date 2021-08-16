Head-To-Head Survey: Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) & Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Travel + Leisure and Park Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travel + Leisure 0 0 3 0 3.00 Park Hotels & Resorts 1 2 7 0 2.60

Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus target price of $74.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.09%. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $18.03, suggesting a potential downside of 2.50%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Park Hotels & Resorts.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.1% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Park Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.12 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -56.57 Park Hotels & Resorts $852.00 million 5.13 -$1.44 billion ($1.65) -11.21

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than Park Hotels & Resorts. Travel + Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Park Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travel + Leisure 5.33% -21.79% 2.92% Park Hotels & Resorts -114.31% -16.74% -7.58%

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Park Hotels & Resorts on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co. provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, a home exchange network, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 247 vacation ownership resorts. The company also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

