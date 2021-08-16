Comparing Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP) & Its Rivals

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: INDP) is one of 870 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Indaptus Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -96.37% -68.87% Indaptus Therapeutics Competitors -3,603.04% -118.70% -27.20%

22.4% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -$14.13 million -0.51 Indaptus Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $122.53 million -2.29

Indaptus Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Indaptus Therapeutics. Indaptus Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Indaptus Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indaptus Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Indaptus Therapeutics Competitors 4904 18292 39936 773 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 61.38%. Given Indaptus Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Indaptus Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Indaptus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indaptus Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Indaptus Therapeutics competitors beat Indaptus Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention. The company is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

