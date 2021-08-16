SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,149 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of SeaChange International worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SeaChange International by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 507,815 shares in the company, valued at $538,283.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

SEAC stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. Equities analysts forecast that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

