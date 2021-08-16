Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco India ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Invesco India ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Invesco India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in Invesco India ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PIN opened at $27.15 on Monday. Invesco India ETF has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $27.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

