Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 157,073 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,024,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,073 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the first quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BRF by 15.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $4.49 on Monday. Brf S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRFS. Bank of America lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

