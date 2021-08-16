Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.09% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 578,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,697,000 after purchasing an additional 45,015 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 264,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 244,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 173.2% during the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 88,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 56,002 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $73.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.69. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.16 and a 52-week high of $77.40.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

