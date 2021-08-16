AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEYE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group cut shares of AudioEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

AEYE opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.70.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.56%. On average, research analysts expect that AudioEye will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $171,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,990,617.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,844 shares of company stock worth $408,591. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AudioEye during the first quarter valued at $402,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AudioEye by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

