1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Raymond James

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DIBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an in-line rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). On average, analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth $176,294,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at $47,815,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at $17,839,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at $14,086,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at $6,155,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

