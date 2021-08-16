American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target Cut to $13.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $17.50 to $13.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Well currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Get American Well alerts:

AMWL opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.92. American Well has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.25.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 708,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,420,044.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $341,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,439,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,001,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,662. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,480,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,869,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Well by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 825,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 531,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.