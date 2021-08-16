Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Down 78.5% in July

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:VDMCY opened at $9.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20. Vodacom Group has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.5663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodacom Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited provides a range of communications products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers voice, messaging, converged, broadband, data connectivity, and mobile financial services, as well as contract or prepaid voice and other value-added services to consumer and enterprise customers and telecommunication and other companies.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.