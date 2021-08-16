CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$45.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upgraded CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.67.

CAE stock opened at C$35.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -206.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19. CAE has a 12 month low of C$18.50 and a 12 month high of C$39.75.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$921.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that CAE will post 1.4719131 EPS for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

