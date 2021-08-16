Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The Walt Disney (DIS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS):

8/13/2021 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $209.00 to $216.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $202.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $215.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $215.00 to $218.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $181.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.88. The stock has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

