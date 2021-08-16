Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Short Interest Up 61.5% in July

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,746,500 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the July 15th total of 1,081,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,675,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VYGVF shares. Eight Capital started coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Voyager Digital from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

OTCMKTS:VYGVF opened at $15.59 on Monday. Voyager Digital has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its Voyager Platform, engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich, and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.