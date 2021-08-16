Short Interest in Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Declines By 38.5%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of WLMIY stock opened at $32.73 on Monday. Wilmar International has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $42.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22.
About Wilmar International
