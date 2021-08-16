Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $653.60

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 653.60 ($8.54) and last traded at GBX 664.40 ($8.68), with a volume of 476086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 663.60 ($8.67).

PHNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 690.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 24.10 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.51%.

About Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

