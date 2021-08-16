NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 74.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,606 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 52,668 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. SL Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NEXT stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. NextDecade Co. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $6.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

