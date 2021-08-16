Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 10,707 Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Protara Therapeutics worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 83.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 9,988.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 26,318 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo purchased 9,893 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,041. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $7.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

