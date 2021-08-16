Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stock Position Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Red Violet worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Red Violet by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Red Violet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Red Violet by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Violet by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Red Violet by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDVT opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $321.96 million, a P/E ratio of -175.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

