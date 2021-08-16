Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

ASPS stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

