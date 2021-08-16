Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,060 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five Point were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 36.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Five Point during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Point by 4.4% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 190,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Five Point by 50.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Five Point by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Point alerts:

NYSE:FPH opened at $8.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.20. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.