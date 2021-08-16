Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $630,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $1,387,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 319,640 shares in the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSHA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $659.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

