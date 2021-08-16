9,647 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMC opened at $53.41 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $53.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.37.

