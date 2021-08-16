Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Sells $8,870,843.61 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 149,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $8,870,843.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,095,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harris sold 54,778 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $3,282,845.54.

On Friday, August 6th, Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $5,289,917.50.

On Monday, August 9th, Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $4,055,116.45.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $6,834,790.82.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52.

On Thursday, July 15th, Joshua Harris sold 293,770 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $17,479,315.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $11,671,616.25.

On Friday, July 9th, Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $20,490,743.52.

On Monday, June 7th, Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $10,153,678.05.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $59.37 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 553,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,401,000 after purchasing an additional 48,072 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,229,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 843,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,474,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

