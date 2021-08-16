Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Uday Yadav Sells 32,189 Shares

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ETN opened at $167.62 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $168.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,646,000 after buying an additional 622,537 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 219,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,576,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 215.0% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

