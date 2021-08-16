Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 341.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 150,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 176.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 564,959 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 492,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TELL. B. Riley began coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DNB Markets raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.96.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $2.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

