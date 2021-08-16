Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 53.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Blue Bird by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

BLBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 7,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $206,657.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,192,463.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $618.57 million, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. Analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.