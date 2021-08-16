Raymond James Increases Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $24.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $18.02 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 471.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,787 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after buying an additional 1,152,828 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,916,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after buying an additional 509,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.