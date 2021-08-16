Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $415.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $353.62.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $371.85 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $374.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.