Barclays Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €100.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s current price.

HFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €91.02 ($107.08).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €82.68 ($97.27) on Monday. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 12-month high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €81.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

