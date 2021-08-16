The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.73.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

In related news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,331,000 after acquiring an additional 777,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,874,000 after buying an additional 1,053,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 76.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,940,000 after buying an additional 3,759,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,406,000 after buying an additional 1,359,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,955,000 after buying an additional 120,012 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

