Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 2,951 Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Inozyme Pharma worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INZY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 36.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after buying an additional 230,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 41.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 24.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $15.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $375.75 million and a P/E ratio of -3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $31.65.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

