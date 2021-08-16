Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,918 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 43.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 28,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.90%.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

